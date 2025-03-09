East Carolina plays in AAC Tournament against the Memphis

Memphis Tigers (7-22, 5-13 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (16-14, 8-10 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (7-22, 5-13 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (16-14, 8-10 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays in the AAC Tournament against Memphis.

The Pirates have gone 8-10 against AAC opponents, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. East Carolina ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Synia Johnson averaging 2.6.

The Tigers are 5-13 against AAC teams.

East Carolina is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Amiya Joyner is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.