East Carolina Pirates play in AAC Tournament against the UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA Roadrunners (12-18, 6-12 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (18-13, 10-8 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces UTSA in the AAC Tournament.

The Pirates are 10-8 against AAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. East Carolina is 8-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Roadrunners’ record in AAC action is 6-12. UTSA ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Amir Spears averaging 4.0.

East Carolina is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 77.1 points per game, 3.7 more than the 73.4 East Carolina allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pirates won 96-89 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. RJ Felton led the Pirates with 30 points, and Spears led the Roadrunners with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felton is averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Cam Hayes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damari Monsanto is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.9 points. Marcus Millender is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

