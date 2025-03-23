Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Dylan Hayman, Jordan Pyke…

Dylan Hayman, Jordan Pyke lead Incarnate Word over Manhattan 92-85 in 1st round of CBI Tournament

The Associated Press

March 23, 2025, 4:33 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Hayman had 25 points and Jordan Pyke finished with a double-double to lead Incarnate Word to a 92-85 victory over Manhattan in the first round of the CBI Tournament at the Ocean Center on Sunday.

Incarnate Word (18-16) will play Jacksonville in a Monday quarterfinal.

Hayman also had seven rebounds for the Cardinals. Pyke totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds. Davion Bailey scored 18 on 5-for-18 shooting from the floor, including 4 for 15 from 3-point range.

The Jaspers (17-14) were led by Masiah Gilyard with 17 points and eight rebounds. Fraser Roxburgh and Devin Dinkins both scored 15 with Dinkinsadding four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up