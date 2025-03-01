Duquesne beats George Mason 85-68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tre Dinkins’ 20 points helped Duquesne defeat George Mason 85-68 on Saturday. Dinkins shot 7 for 11,…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tre Dinkins’ 20 points helped Duquesne defeat George Mason 85-68 on Saturday.

Dinkins shot 7 for 11, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (13-16, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cam Crawford added 16 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc while and had five rebounds and three steals. Maximus Edwards had 14 points.

The Patriots (22-7, 13-3) were led in scoring by Jalen Haynes, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. K.D. Johnson added 11 points and three steals. Woody Newton finished with 10 points. The loss knocked the Patriots out of a first-place tie with VCU.

The game was tight heading into the half, as Duquesne held a three-point lead at 35-32. Dinkins paced his team in scoring through the first half with 11 points. A 16-2 run in the second half turned a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead for Duquesne. The Dukes outscored George Mason by 14 points in the final half, as Edwards led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Duquesne next plays Tuesday against VCU at home, and George Mason will host La Salle on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.