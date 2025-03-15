Duke takes on Louisville in ACC Championship game

Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 20-2 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (29-3, 21-1 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 20-2 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (29-3, 21-1 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke squares off against No. 13 Louisville in the ACC Championship.

The Blue Devils are 21-1 against ACC opponents and 8-2 in non-conference play. Duke has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 20-2 in ACC play. Louisville is third in the ACC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 5.2.

Duke scores 83.3 points, 14.6 more per game than the 68.7 Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Blue Devils won 76-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 8. Cooper Flagg led the Blue Devils with 20 points, and Terrence Edwards led the Cardinals with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Cardinals. Edwards is averaging 20.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 89.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.