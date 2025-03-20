Duke faces Lehigh in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (27-6, 18-3 Patriot) at Duke Blue Devils (26-7, 17-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (27-6, 18-3 Patriot) at Duke Blue Devils (26-7, 17-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -27.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Lehigh.

The Blue Devils have gone 17-4 against ACC teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Duke is 22-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountain Hawks’ record in Patriot action is 18-3. Lehigh leads the Patriot with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Maddie Albrecht averaging 10.0.

Duke averages 73.9 points, 16.5 more per game than the 57.4 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Oluchi Okananwa is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Colleen McQuillen is averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Albrecht is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

