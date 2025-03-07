Duke Blue Devils play in ACC Tournament against the Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (21-9, 14-5 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-7, 14-4 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisville Cardinals (21-9, 14-5 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-7, 14-4 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Duke and Louisville square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 14-4, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Toby Fournier averaging 9.4.

The Cardinals are 14-5 in ACC play. Louisville has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke scores 74.7 points, 7.2 more per game than the 67.5 Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taina Mair is averaging 7.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Fournier is averaging 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the last 10 games.

Jayda Curry is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

