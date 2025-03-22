Duke and Baylor play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Baylor Bears (20-14, 11-11 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (32-3, 22-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT…

Baylor Bears (20-14, 11-11 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (32-3, 22-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and Baylor square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 22-1, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. Duke leads the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 play is 11-11. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Duke makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Baylor has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games.

Norchad Omier is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.0 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 88.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

