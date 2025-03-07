Drexel plays in CAA Tournament against the Elon

Elon Phoenix (17-14, 8-10 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (17-14, 9-9 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays…

Elon Phoenix (17-14, 8-10 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (17-14, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays in the CAA Tournament against Elon.

The Dragons are 9-9 against CAA opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Drexel is third in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Cole Hargrove paces the Dragons with 7.4 boards.

The Phoenix are 8-10 against CAA teams. Elon is the CAA leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Matthew Van Komen averaging 8.4.

Drexel makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Elon has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Dragons. Shane Blakeney is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Dorn averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. TK Simpkins is shooting 39.7% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.