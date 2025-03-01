Drexel Dragons play the Campbell Camels on 5-game win streak

Campbell Camels (17-10, 10-5 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-9, 12-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel seeks…

Campbell Camels (17-10, 10-5 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-9, 12-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Campbell.

The Dragons have gone 12-1 at home. Drexel averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chloe Hodges with 4.8.

The Camels have gone 10-5 against CAA opponents. Campbell has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drexel averages 59.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 58.5 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Camels face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cara McCormack is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 9.2 points. Amaris Baker is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Audrey Fuller is averaging four points and 5.1 rebounds for the Camels. Gianni Boone is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 9-1, averaging 60.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

