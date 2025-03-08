Drake takes on UIC after Dinnebier’s 30-point showing

Drake Bulldogs (20-10, 14-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (13-15, 10-9 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits…

Drake Bulldogs (20-10, 14-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (13-15, 10-9 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits UIC after Katie Dinnebier scored 30 points in Drake’s 66-65 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames are 9-5 on their home court. UIC is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 14-5 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UIC scores 67.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 69.8 Drake gives up. Drake averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UIC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Flames. Ky Dempsey-Toney is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dinnebier is averaging 22.4 points, 7.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Abbie Aalsma is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.