Drake hosts White and Missouri State

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Drake after Dez White scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 74-65 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 on their home court. Drake averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Bears are 2-17 in MVC play. Missouri State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Drake’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs. Tavion Banks is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

White is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

