Doumbia scores 23 points, Wright State takes down IU Indianapolis 98-85 in Horizon League Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jack Doumbia had 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to lead No. 8 seed Wright State to a 98-85 victory over ninth-seeded IU Indianapolis on Tuesday in a Horizon League Tournament first-round game.

Wright State (15-17) will move on to face top-seeded Robert Morris (23-8) in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Brandon Noel scored 17 points for the Raiders, going 7 of 9 from the field. Keaton Norris and Alex Huibregtse added 16 points apiece.

The Jaguars (10-22) were led by Jarvis Walker, who finished with 20 points. IU Indianapolis also got 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Sean Craig. Keenan Garner also had 14 points and three steals.

Wright State held a one-point lead, 43-42, at halftime. Norris scored 12 points in the first half. Wright State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to nine points.

