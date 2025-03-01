Doucet’s 30 lead Winthrop past UNC Asheville 103-90, earn share of 2nd in Big South

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet’s 30 points led Winthrop over UNC Asheville 103-90 in Saturday’s regular season finale,…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet’s 30 points led Winthrop over UNC Asheville 103-90 in Saturday’s regular season finale, pulling into a tie for second place with the Bulldogs.

Doucet added seven rebounds for the Eagles (21-10, 11-5 Big South Conference). Nick Johnson scored 18 points and added five rebounds and seven steals. Kelton Talford shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jordan Marsh led the Bulldogs (20-10, 11-5) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, seven assists and three steals. Toyaz Solomon added 20 points and two blocks for UNC Asheville. Josh Banks finished with 17 points.

