Doty and Siena host Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (11-18, 7-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-16, 8-10 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Fairfield after Gavin Doty scored 20 points in Siena’s 85-79 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints are 8-5 on their home court. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Doty averaging 3.9.

The Stags are 7-11 against conference opponents. Fairfield has a 6-11 record against opponents above .500.

Siena is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The Saints and Stags square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Saints. Doty is averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

