Don McHenry scores 20, Western Kentucky takes down Florida International 76-67

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry had 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 76-67 victory over Florida International on Thursday night.

McHenry had five assists for the Hilltoppers (17-13, 8-9 Conference USA). Khristian Lander scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added four steals. Tyrone Marshall went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Panthers (9-21, 3-14) were led by Vianney Salatchoum, who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Florida International also got 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Jayden Brewer. Dashon Gittens also had 11 points and four assists.

Western Kentucky pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 50-45 with 14:21 remaining in the half. Lander scored 18 second-half points.

Both teams conclude the regular season on Saturday. Western Kentucky hosts Liberty and Florida International travels to play Middle Tennessee.

