Dominick Nelson, Tanner Toolson help Utah Valley beat Southern Utah 100-59 for 6th straight victory

OREM, Utah (AP) — Dominick Nelson and Tanner Toolson scored 17 points apiece and Utah Valley beat Southern Utah 100-59 on Saturday for its sixth straight victory.

Nelson added five rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (21-7, 13-1 Western Athletic Conference). Toolson went 7 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Cory Wells scored 12 on 6-for-6 shooting.

Brock Felder led the Thunderbirds (12-17, 4-11) with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. JT Langston Jr. and Jamar Simpson scored 10 points apiece with Simpson adding four assists.

Utah Valley, which began the day win a one-game lead over second-place Grand Canyon, closes out the regular season with games at Abilene Christian on Thursday and Tarleton State on Saturday.

Southern Utah will host Seattle University on Thursday to close out its regular season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

