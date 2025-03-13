Dixon’s 19 help Villanova knock off Seton Hall 67-55 in Big East Conference Tournament first round

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Dixon scored all 19 of his points in the second half to help sixth-seeded Villanova…

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Dixon scored all 19 of his points in the second half to help sixth-seeded Villanova beat No. 11 seed Seton Hall 67-55 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament.

Villanova (19-13) will face No. 10 seed DePaul (14-18) in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Dixon shot 4 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line Wooga Poplar scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins had 11 points.

Isaiah Coleman led the Pirates (7-25) with 25 points. Prince Aligbe added 10 points for Seton Hall. Emmanuel Okorafor had eight points. The loss was the Pirates’ sixth straight.

Poplar led the Wildcats with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 35-17 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.