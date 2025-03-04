Dixon leads Villanova against Georgetown after 34-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (18-12, 11-8 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (16-13, 7-11 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Villanova Wildcats (18-12, 11-8 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (16-13, 7-11 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Georgetown after Eric Dixon scored 34 points in Villanova’s 80-70 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Hoyas are 13-5 on their home court. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East scoring 71.5 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are 11-8 against conference opponents. Villanova is 8-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

Georgetown makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Villanova has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Micah Peavy is shooting 49.2% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 9.7 points and five assists for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

