Division II’s Daemen, the last unbeaten NCAA men’s team this season, takes its 1st loss

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — There are no unbeaten teams left in NCAA men’s college basketball — at any level.

Daemen University, located in the Buffalo, New York, suburb of Amherst, lost in the Division II men’s tournament on Sunday night. The Wildcats were defeated by St. Thomas Aquinas in the second round of the East Regional, 79-74.

Daemen (28-1) was 3-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas this season before the season-ending loss on Sunday.

Tennessee was the last remaining Division I men’s unbeaten this season at 14-0 before falling to Florida on Jan. 7. Wesleyan was the last remaining Division III men’s unbeaten at 26-0 before it lost to Trinity in the NESCAC championship game on March 2.

The only remaining unbeaten NCAA basketball team left this season is NYU’s women’s team — which takes a 29-0 record — and a 60-game winning streak — into Thursday’s Division III national semifinals against Wisconsin-Stout in Salem, Virginia.

NYU’s women are seeking a second consecutive national championship.

