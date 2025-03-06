Dinnebier leads Drake against Valparaiso

Drake Bulldogs (20-9, 14-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-17, 8-10 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Valparaiso after Katie Dinnebier scored 36 points in Drake’s 80-79 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Beacons have gone 7-5 at home. Valparaiso has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-4 against MVC opponents. Drake is the MVC leader with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Miller averaging 6.6.

Valparaiso is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Drake allows to opponents. Drake scores 10.5 more points per game (78.8) than Valparaiso gives up to opponents (68.3).

The Beacons and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Earnest is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dinnebier is scoring 22.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Miller is averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

