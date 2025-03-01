Dinnebier leads Drake against Northern Iowa

Drake Bulldogs (19-9, 13-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 10-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (19-9, 13-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 10-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Northern Iowa after Katie Dinnebier scored 35 points in Drake’s 107-86 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Panthers are 9-5 on their home court. Northern Iowa ranks ninth in the MVC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 5.7.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 against MVC opponents. Drake is second in the MVC scoring 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Anna Miller averaging 12.0.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Panthers. Emerson Green is averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

Dinnebier is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Abbie Aalsma is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.