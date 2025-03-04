Dinkins and Duquesne host VCU

VCU Rams (24-5, 14-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-16, 8-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

VCU Rams (24-5, 14-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-16, 8-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts VCU after Tre Dinkins scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 85-68 victory against the George Mason Patriots.

The Dukes have gone 9-6 in home games. Duquesne averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rams have gone 14-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Duquesne averages 69.1 points, 6.9 more per game than the 62.2 VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Rams meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier is averaging 6.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Dukes. Dinkins is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Phillip Russell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Max Shulga is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.