Dilworth leads Jackson State against Mississippi Valley State after 26-point game

Jackson State Tigers (15-13, 13-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (6-22, 5-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Mississippi Valley State after Taleah Dilworth scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 74-65 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 5-5 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 3-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 13-4 in SWAC play. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Mississippi Valley State averages 59.5 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 64.3 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 59.2 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 74.8 Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylia Reed averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Sh’Diamond McKnight is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Dilworth is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Diaka Berete is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

