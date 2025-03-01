Diggins leads UMass over Rhode Island 91-88

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Rahsool Diggins led UMass with 29 points and sealed the victory with a jump shot with…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Rahsool Diggins led UMass with 29 points and sealed the victory with a jump shot with 50 seconds left as the Minutemen took down Rhode Island 91-88 on Saturday.

Diggins also added six assists and three steals for the Minutemen (12-17, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaylen Curry scored 22 points and added eight assists. Daniel Hankins-Sanford shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 19 points.

The Rams (17-11, 6-10) were led in scoring by David Green, who finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Jamarques Lawrence added 18 points for Rhode Island. Sebastian Thomas also had 17 points and nine assists.

Curry scored 14 points in the first half and UMass went into the break trailing 56-47. Diggins scored a team-high 17 points for UMass in the second half, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. UMass visits Saint Bonaventure and Rhode Island travels to play Saint Joseph’s (PA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.