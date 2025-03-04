Diggins leads UMass against Saint Bonaventure after 29-point showing

UMass Minutemen (12-17, 7-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-10, 7-9 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutemen (12-17, 7-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-10, 7-9 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Saint Bonaventure after Rahsool Diggins scored 29 points in UMass’ 91-88 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Bonnies have gone 11-3 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutemen are 7-9 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bonnies. Jonah Hinton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Diggins is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. Jaylen Curry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.