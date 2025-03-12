Desmond Claude scores 28, shines in OT, and USC tops Rutgers 97-89 in 2OT at Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 28 points, including 10 in the overtime periods, and USC defeated Rutgers 97-89 in…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 28 points, including 10 in the overtime periods, and USC defeated Rutgers 97-89 in double overtime on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

USC, the No. 14 seed, plays sixth-seeded Purdue in the second round on Thursday.

Four points from Claude plus 3-pointers by Rashaun Agee and Wesley Yates III helped the Trojans build a 91-83 lead with 1:25 left in the second extra period. Yates added a layup and four free throws down the stretch to overcome two 3-pointers by the Scarlet Knights’ Tyson Acuff.

Agee had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (16-16) and Yates finished with 24 points. Chibuzo Agbo also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Claude had eight assists.

Dylan Harper had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Rutgers. Ace Bailey had 17 points, Acuff 16 and Lathan Sommerville another 16 for the11th-seeded Scarlet Knights (15-17).

Harper scored seven points in a 9-2 run that put the Scarlet Knights ahead 65-63 with four minutes left in regulation, their first lead since 5-2. Rutgers led until Claude tied it with a driving layup with eight seconds left and Harper missed a jumper as time ran out, sending the game to overtime.

Claude scored six points in the first OT and Harper’s dunk with a minute remaining tied it at 80. Both teams missed a go-ahead shot in the final minute.

USC led by 15 points at one point in the first half and 41-30 at the break.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.