DePaul takes on Providence on 6-game losing streak

DePaul Blue Demons (11-18, 2-16 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-17, 6-12 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (11-18, 2-16 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-17, 6-12 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul enters the matchup against Providence as losers of six straight games.

The Friars have gone 10-5 at home. Providence is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-16 against Big East opponents. DePaul has an 8-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Providence is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.6% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 72.0 points per game, equal to what Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Friars. Bensley Joseph is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Conor Enright is averaging 7.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.