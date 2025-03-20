Denver and basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun agree to part ways

DENVER (AP) — Jeff Wulbrun, who was on leave the last two weeks of the season, is no longer the…

DENVER (AP) — Jeff Wulbrun, who was on leave the last two weeks of the season, is no longer the men’s basketball coach at Denver.

The athletic department said in a statement Thursday the Pioneers and Wulbrun mutually agreed to part ways. Assistant coach Shammond Williams will continue as interim coach while athletic director Josh Berlo conducts a national search for a replacement.

Denver was 53-74 in four seasons and reached the Summit League Tournament championship game last year. The Pioneers were 11-21 overall and seventh in the nine-team conference at 5-11 this season.

The school announced Feb. 21 that Wulbrun would go on leave for the rest of the season. No reason was provided.

Before Denver hired him, Wulbrun had three decades of experience as an assistant at Stanford, UAB, Virginia Tech, Illinois State and California.

“I have always enjoyed my relationship with prestigious academic institutions, and I believed DU was a great fit for me,” Wulbrun said. “It is with tremendous appreciation and gratitude that I thank the players I had the privilege of coaching at DU. I am a better man and coach because of the life experiences we shared together.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.