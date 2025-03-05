Dent scores 33 as New Mexico edges Nevada 71-67 to clinch MWC title and top seed in league tourney

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Donovan Dent’s 33 points led New Mexico past Nevada 71-67 on Tuesday night, assuring the Lobos…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Donovan Dent’s 33 points led New Mexico past Nevada 71-67 on Tuesday night, assuring the Lobos of at least a tie for the Mountain West Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the league tournament.

Dent also added seven assists for the Lobos (24-6, 16-3 Mountain West Conference), who have one game remaining at home against UNLV. New Mexico swept second-place Colorado State (15-4).

Nelly Junior Joseph added nine points for New Mexico while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had 15 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

Nick Davidson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (16-14, 8-11). Kobe Sanders added 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks for Nevada. Tyler Rolison finished with 12 points and six assists.

Nevada visits San Diego State on Saturday.

