Dent scores 23, New Mexico knocks off Air Force 92-71

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent had 23 points in New Mexico’s 92-71 victory over Air Force on Saturday. Dent…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent had 23 points in New Mexico’s 92-71 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

Dent also contributed six assists for the Lobos (23-6, 15-3 Mountain West Conference). Mustapha Amzil scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph, Tru Washington and CJ Noland all had 14 points with Joseph grabbing 13 rebounds.

Caleb Walker led the way for the Falcons (4-25, 1-17) with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Air Force also got 14 points from Will Cooper. Chase Beasley also had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. New Mexico visits Nevada and Air Force hosts Boise State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.