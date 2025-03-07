Dent leads New Mexico against UNLV

UNLV Rebels (17-13, 11-8 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (24-6, 16-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNLV Rebels (17-13, 11-8 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (24-6, 16-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts UNLV after Donovan Dent scored 33 points in New Mexico’s 71-67 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Lobos are 15-1 in home games. New Mexico leads the MWC averaging 82.3 points and is shooting 46.1%.

The Rebels are 11-8 in conference games. UNLV scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

New Mexico averages 82.3 points, 14.4 more per game than the 67.9 UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is averaging 20.4 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

