Delaware wins 80-76 against Stony Brook in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

The Associated Press

March 7, 2025, 5:55 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Timko had 19 points in Delaware’s 80-76 victory against Stony Brook on Friday in the first round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Timko also contributed five rebounds for the Blue Hens (13-19). Niels Lane scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Izaiah Pasha had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Blue Hens.

The Seawolves (8-24) were led by CJ Luster II, who recorded 31 points. Collin O’Connor added 18 points.

Delaware went into halftime leading Stony Brook 50-34. Timko scored 14 points in the half. Pasha led Delaware with eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

