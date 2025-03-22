Deja Blue: Now with Oregon, former Tar Heel Kelly faces Duke in NCAA Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Aside from those playing for fellow Tobacco Road programs, there is perhaps no other women’s basketball…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Aside from those playing for fellow Tobacco Road programs, there is perhaps no other women’s basketball player in the country more familiar with Cameron Indoor Stadium and the Duke Blue Devils than Oregon’s Deja Kelly.

In her four previous seasons before transferring to Oregon, Kelly played about 10 miles down the road for the North Carolina Tar Heels. She finished her career there as the program’s eighth all-time leading scorer, piling up 1,858 points. And a lot of those were scored against UNC’s rival as the Cameron Crazies jeered her.

“I’m used to it at this point. I’m curious to see what different signs will be in the stands this time. It’s a great environment though. I think we’ll feed off that chirping and energy,” Kelly said. “I think my favorite memories are winning here.”

A rivalry is renewed, and Kelly will get one more chance to frustrate the Blue Devils when No. 10 Oregon faces No. 2 Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Kelly is 5-2 all-time against Kara Lawson’s Blue Devils and is now 3-1 in Cameron Indoor Stadium after she scored 20 points on Friday to help her Ducks outlast No. 7 Vanderbilt in overtime.

On display in that victory from Kelly were skills that Duke knows all too well. The fifth-year guard from Texas has developed a reputation for being able to knock down mid-range jumpers with ease while also breaking down defenders with her quick handle.

“Deja is a phenomenal player on both the offense and defensive end. She’s definitely grown since we played her,” Duke senior guard Reigan Richardson said. “We’re just going to have to stick to the game plan and do whatever it takes to stop her.”

In seven games against the Blue Devils, Kelly has averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

“I think she’s always been one of the top guards in the country, so I don’t think it’s anything different,” Lawson said of Kelly. “Can make big plays, unafraid in the moment, used to being in high pressure situations.”

Duke advanced to the second round for the third consecutive season under Lawson by hammering No. 15 Lehigh on Friday night, 86-25. While the defensive performance from the Blue Devils was impressive, Lehigh didn’t have anyone on its roster as talented as Kelly, a three-time All-ACC Player before earning All-Big Ten honors this season.

While Kelly’s scoring is down this season with the Ducks – she’s posting just 11.9 points per game after averaging north of 16 in her three previous seasons with UNC – she’s improved elsewhere. She’s shooting a career-high 38.3 percent from the floor and has the best assist-turnover ratio of her career at +1.91.

“One of the reasons she came was to prepare herself for the pros, and she is efficiency-wise having the best season of her career,” Graves said. “Her leadership… That’s the kind of person we were hoping we would get out of Deja. She exceeded every expectation.”

Thomas could be key

Duke will be at a size disadvantage against Oregon, which starts 6-foot-4 Amina Muhammad and 6-foot-8 Phillipina Kyei in the front court. The Blue Devils don’t carry any players on their roster taller than 6-foot-4.

One of Duke’s more skilled taller players is Delaney Thomas, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who has started all 34 games. She had an impressive performance against Lehigh, finishing with 11 points, and she grabbed seven of her eight rebounds in the second quarter, tying a Duke program record.

“Thomas is steady. I actually know what I’m going to get from her. She knows our coverages better than anyone, our playbook better than anyone,” Lawson said. “She’s really physical and strong. And so, in the paint, that’s come in handy for us.”

