Deck leads North Texas against Rice after 27-point game

North Texas Eagles (22-7, 14-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (14-15, 7-10 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Texas Eagles (22-7, 14-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (14-15, 7-10 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Rice after Kyla Deck scored 27 points in North Texas’ 77-56 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 11-4 in home games. Rice has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 14-3 in conference matchups. North Texas has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rice averages 66.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 62.2 North Texas allows. North Texas has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Flores is averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Owls. Dominique Ennis is averaging 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games.

Jaaucklyn Moore averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 17.5 points and 12.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.