Dayton Flyers and La Salle Explorers square off in A-10 Tournament

La Salle Explorers (10-22, 4-15 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (17-12, 11-7 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on La Salle in the A-10 Tournament.

The Flyers’ record in A-10 play is 11-7, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Dayton averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Explorers are 4-15 against A-10 teams. La Salle is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dayton averages 64.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 67.1 La Salle allows. La Salle averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Dayton gives up.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 13.4 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 58.1% over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 53.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

