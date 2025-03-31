Dawes leads Utah against Butler after 21-point game

Utah Utes (16-16, 8-13 Big 12) vs. Butler Bulldogs (14-19, 7-15 Big East) Las Vegas; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (16-16, 8-13 Big 12) vs. Butler Bulldogs (14-19, 7-15 Big East)

Las Vegas; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Butler after Keanu Dawes scored 21 points in Utah’s 87-72 loss to the UCF Knights.

Butler ranks seventh in the Big East with 14.0 assists per game led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 3.4.

Utah ranks sixth in college basketball with 17.5 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 3.0.

Butler averages 73.8 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 72.2 Utah gives up. Utah averages 75.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 73.8 Butler allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Screen is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.