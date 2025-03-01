Davis leads Southern Illinois against Indiana State after 24-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (13-17, 8-11 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-17, 7-12 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (13-17, 8-11 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-17, 7-12 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Indiana State after Kennard Davis scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 88-79 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores have gone 7-6 in home games. Indiana State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Salukis have gone 8-11 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks eighth in the MVC allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Indiana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 73.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.4 Indiana State allows.

The Sycamores and Salukis match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is averaging 17 points and 5.1 assists for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Hensley is averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds for the Salukis. Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.