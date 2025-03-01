Davis leads North Carolina against Miami (FL) after 20-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-15 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Miami Hurricanes (6-22, 2-15 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -18.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays Miami (FL) after RJ Davis scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 96-85 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tar Heels have gone 11-2 at home. North Carolina averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hurricanes are 2-15 against conference opponents. Miami (FL) allows 80.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

North Carolina’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than North Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tar Heels. Seth Trimble is averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Matthew Cleveland is averaging 16.3 points for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

