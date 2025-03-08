Davis leads Arkansas against No. 25 Mississippi State after 21-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-12, 7-10 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-12, 7-10 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces No. 25 Mississippi State after Johnell Davis scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 90-77 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Razorbacks are 12-4 on their home court. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Adou Thiero averaging 4.2.

The Bulldogs are 8-9 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State scores 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Arkansas makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Mississippi State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Arkansas allows.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thiero is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Davis is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.2 points and 3.3 assists. KeShawn Murphy is averaging 14 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.