Davis and the Kent State Golden Flashes take on conference foe Western Michigan

Kent State Golden Flashes (19-10, 9-7 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-18, 8-8 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chansey Willis Jr. and Western Michigan host VonCameron Davis and Kent State in MAC action Tuesday.

The Broncos have gone 6-8 at home. Western Michigan is 5-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Flashes are 9-7 in MAC play. Kent State is sixth in the MAC scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 6.5.

Western Michigan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 73.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 76.6 Western Michigan gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willis is averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Broncos. Javaughn Hannah is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

