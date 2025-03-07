Davis and 10-seed Old Dominion take down seven-seed Texas State 64-61 in Sun Belt Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. scored the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left and racked up 23 total…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. scored the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left and racked up 23 total points to lead 10th-seeded Old Dominion past seventh-seeded Texas State 64-61 on Thursday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Monarchs advance to face No. 6-seed Appalachian State in Friday’s fourth-round.

Davis shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 6 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Monarchs (14-19). Sean Durugordon added 19 points while shooting 7 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had 12 rebounds. R.J. Blakney shot 4 of 10 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points. The Monarchs stopped a six-game losing streak with the win.

The Bobcats (16-16) were led in scoring by Tylan Pope, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Josh O’Garro added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Texas State. Kaden Gumbs also had 10 points.

Davis scored 17 second-half points, including their game-winning shot.

