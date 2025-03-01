Davis’ 18 lead LIU past Fairleigh Dickinson 74-55

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Davis had 18 points in LIU’s 74-55 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday. Davis shot…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Davis had 18 points in LIU’s 74-55 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Davis shot 7 for 21 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Sharks (16-15, 12-4 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jalen Lee went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points. The Sharks picked up their sixth straight victory.

Terrence Brown finished with 13 points and four steals for the Knights (12-19, 8-8). Bismark Nsiah added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Ahmed Barba-Bey finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

