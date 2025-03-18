Davis’ 14 points help Kent State defeat St. Bonaventure 75-56 in NIT

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 14 points, Delrecco Gillespie had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kent…

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 14 points, Delrecco Gillespie had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kent State beat St. Bonaventure 75-56 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Davis also added five rebounds for the Golden Flashes (23-11). Cli’Ron Hornbeak shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Chance Moore finished with 16 points and three steals for the Bonnies (22-12). Jonah Hinton added 12 points and Noel Brown also had 11 points.

Kent State took the lead with 17:41 remaining in the second half and did not relinquish it. Davis helped his team pull away for the victory with 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.