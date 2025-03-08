Davidson Wildcats take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on 3-game slide

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-10, 8-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-14, 6-11 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-10, 8-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-14, 6-11 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson heads into the matchup against Saint Bonaventure after losing three in a row.

The Wildcats are 11-5 on their home court. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 with 15.0 assists per game led by Reed Bailey averaging 3.9.

The Bonnies have gone 8-9 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Noel Brown averaging 8.6.

Davidson’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 69.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 70.7 Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Bonnies match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.