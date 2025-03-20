Davidson visits JMU following McDaniel’s 24-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (19-13, 14-6 A-10) at James Madison Dukes (28-5, 19-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (19-13, 14-6 A-10) at James Madison Dukes (28-5, 19-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: JMU takes on Davidson after Peyton McDaniel scored 24 points in JMU’s 86-79 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by McDaniel averaging 6.6.

Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 63.1 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

JMU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 3.5 per game Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Dukes. Roshala Scott is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 59.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

