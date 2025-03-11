Davidson takes on Richmond in A-10 Tournament

Richmond Spiders (10-21, 5-13 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (16-15, 6-12 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays…

Richmond Spiders (10-21, 5-13 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (16-15, 6-12 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays in the A-10 Tournament against Richmond.

The Wildcats are 6-12 against A-10 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Durkin averaging 5.3.

The Spiders are 5-13 in A-10 play. Richmond is 3-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

Davidson scores 72.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 72.0 Richmond gives up. Richmond’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Davidson has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Davidson won 71-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Reed Bailey led Davidson with 24 points, and Mikkel Tyne led Richmond with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durkin is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14 points and six rebounds. Bailey is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Walz is averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

