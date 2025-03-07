Davidson plays in A-10 Tournament against the Dayton

Dayton Flyers (18-12, 12-7 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (18-12, 13-5 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (18-12, 12-7 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (18-12, 13-5 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Dayton in the A-10 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 13-5 against A-10 opponents and 5-7 in non-conference play. Davidson averages 63.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Flyers are 12-7 in A-10 play. Dayton scores 64.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Davidson averages 63.8 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 62.7 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 7.2 more points per game (64.8) than Davidson gives up to opponents (57.6).

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nicole Stephens is averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Flyers. Ivy Wolf is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 58.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.