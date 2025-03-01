Darling and the Idaho State Bengals take on conference foe Eastern Washington

Idaho State Bengals (14-13, 9-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-19, 6-10 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (14-13, 9-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-19, 6-10 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Eastern Washington in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 8-5 at home. Eastern Washington is 3-15 against opponents over .500.

The Bengals are 9-7 against conference opponents. Idaho State is the Big Sky leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Jake O’Neil averaging 9.7.

Eastern Washington’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Darling is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bengals. AJ Burgin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

