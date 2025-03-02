Dane Erikstrup posts double-double to lead Washington State over Pepperdine 90-83

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Dane Erikstrup finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds to guide Washington State to a 90-83…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Dane Erikstrup finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds to guide Washington State to a 90-83 victory over Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Ethan Price also scored 15 for the Cougars (18-13, 8-10 West Coast Conference) hitting 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He also blocked three shots. ND Okafor shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Zion Bethea led the way for the Waves (10-21, 4-14) with 22 points and two steals. Dovydas Butka added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Boubacar Coulibaly recorded 14 points and eight rebounds.

Washington State took the lead with 12:20 left in the first half and never looked back. Price led the team with 13 points to help put them ahead 48-34 at the break.

Washington State finishes sixth in its first season in the WCC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

